Veriforce announces Creditsafe integration, mobile app and process automation

Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk management, announced three new capabilities designed to help organizations simplify contractor management, strengthen compliance and build safer workforces.

Veriforce launches three new contractor management capabilities

The latest innovations include an integration with Creditsafe, a new mobile app called VeriforceOne, and process automation features inside Compliance Pro.

“Veriforce’s product team is hyper-focused on giving our customers the tools they need to strengthen contractor safety, streamline compliance, and gain clearer insight into workforce readiness,” said Ben Jenkins, Chief Product Officer at Veriforce. “These products and services reflect our commitment to helping hiring clients more effectively manage complex contractor networks while keeping pace with changing compliance requirements.”

The new product capabilities include:

Creditsafe’s company risk intelligence integration helps organizations make more informed contractor decisions by combining financial health data with existing compliance intelligence in a single workflow. The integration brings financial intelligence directly into Veriforce Compliance Pro, allowing organizations to evaluate contractor financial health alongside compliance, safety, and workforce risk data.

VeriforceOne Mobile App extends Compliance Pro to iOS and Android devices, giving field teams on-the-go access to contractor compliance information. Users can search contractors, review compliance and score-set status, access documents and contacts, view dashboards, and search the Veriforce network.

Process Automation for Compliance Pro enables organizations to automate client-specific compliance and contractor management workflows, reducing manual effort while improving consistency and oversight. Teams can capture structured data, apply approval rules, route requests, and trigger platform actions through standardized, auditable workflows.

Partner commentary

“We are thrilled to be supporting Veriforce in providing their clients a more complete view of contractor risk,” said Rhys Humphries, Strategic Account Director at Creditsafe. “By bringing Creditsafe’s financial data into Veriforce Compliance Pro, businesses can identify financial and compliance risk all in one workflow, helping them to make faster, better-informed decisions.”

“At Veriforce, we are committed to helping high-hazard industries build safer, more prepared contractor workforces,” said Sandra Cashe, President of U.S. & Global Expansion at Veriforce. “By providing the tools needed to establish a strong safety foundation before workers arrive on site, we help ensure they are job-ready and equipped to support safer, more reliable operations across the industry.”