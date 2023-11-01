Vecta expands into North Alabama The new facility is located at 3136 Highway 20 West, Decatur AL 35601.

Vecta Environmental Services has expanded to Decatur, Alabama, extending its reach to better serve clients in the region.

The expansion will allow Vecta to provide tailored solutions for the unique needs of Decatur's industrial facilities, from high-pressure water blasting to chemical cleaning. The company will also employ cutting-edge equipment and technology to provide the most effective and efficient solutions for any facility's specific requirements.

For more information, visit vectaenvironmental.com.