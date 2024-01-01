USA DeBusk announces field services division

USA DeBusk (USAD) has formed a new field services division.

Incorporating veteran industry management, highly experienced crews and advanced technical resources, the field services group offers pipeline and facility construction, installation, repairs, maintenance, integrity and DOT and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration compliance programs.

The new division offers synergies that benefit both USAD and its customers. "Our multi-service integration provides customers with a single point of contact, reduces scheduling risks and lowers indirect costs while eliminating earned delays and reducing turnaround durations," said USA DeBusk CEO Andrew DeBusk.

The field services division is available for quick response throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit usadebusk.com.