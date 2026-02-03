USA DeBusk acquires Extreme Nitrogen

USA DeBusk LLC has announced it has completed the acquisition of Extreme Nitrogen LLC, a leading independent provider of nitrogen services in the United States.

Founded in 2017 by John Roberts and Chris Brown, Extreme has built a strong reputation for quality, safety, industry-leading response times, and the ability to deliver best-in-class service to blue-chip customers in the refining, chemical, LNG, and other industrial end markets.

This strategic acquisition, combined with USA DeBusk’s existing nitrogen services operations, will enable the Company to execute any scope, regardless of scale or complexity, for customers across the United States with industry-leading response times.

“This acquisition is a direct result of listening to our customers and doing all we can to be responsive to their needs,” said USA DeBusk CEO Andrew DeBusk. “We’ve had great success providing nitrogen services as part of our comprehensive service offering, but customers let us know they would benefit significantly if we increased our scale, reach, and capabilities. We accomplish all that today by adding the resources and expertise of Extreme, an organization that aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety, service, and an entrepreneurial approach to meeting client needs.”

“We are thrilled to join the USA DeBusk family and combine our strengths to better serve our customers. This partnership gives us the scale, resources, and nationwide reach to deliver exceptional service on projects of any size. We are excited to build the premier nitrogen services platform in the country,” said Chris Brown, CEO of Extreme Nitrogen LLC.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Brown, John Roberts, Billy Pitre, and the entire Extreme team into the USA DeBusk family. Our combined capabilities are unmatched, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to earn the highest service reputation in the space,” said Matthew Reckling, EVP, USA DeBusk LLC.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to Extreme in the transaction.