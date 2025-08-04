USA DeBusk achieves world-class safety performance through Diamond Level ABC STEP Program

USA DeBusk announced it has earned Diamond Level Achievement in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System.

Founded more than three decades ago, STEP is a proven system that provides the framework to measure, strengthen and build industry-leading safety programs that enable top-performing ABC members to achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average.

“The USA DeBusk safety culture that began almost 20 years ago has grown to truly embrace the attitude that all incidents are preventable, and that safety applies to our working lives as well as our home life,” said Andrew DeBusk, CEO of USA DeBusk. “Our commitment to the USA DeBusk team, and our clients, is to continually build upon these core principles. Accordingly, we continually challenge ourselves to stay on the path of positive improvement, at work and at home, and actively engage our team to participate in our creative vision in safety, such that we can continue to be a force for positive cultural change. It is truly an honor to be recognized in the elite status of the ABC Diamond safety award, and we owe this achievement to the hard work and dedication of each and every USA DeBusk employee.”

STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing health and safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

“Safety is a journey, and that journey is possible because of systems like STEP, which enables ABC member contractors like USA DeBusk to actively build health and safety into their culture, creating industry-leading, holistic safety programs to protect their workers and deliver for their clients,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. “STEP measures performance on key components, strengthens and expands best practices, and builds safety culture. Our people are our greatest asset, and I commend USA DeBusk for consistently fulfilling those commitments to raise the bar of safety performance.”

According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 83%, making the best-performing companies 576% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Participant.

To learn more about the STEP program, visit www.abc.org/step.

For more on USA DeBusk’s unrelenting commitment to safety, visit www.usadebusk.com/safety.