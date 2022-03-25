United Rentals wins award from Associated Builders and Contractors

United Rentals Inc. recently announced it has received an Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

The award recognized United Rentals as a company that displays exemplary IDE leadership in its company, workforce, supply chain and community with best-in-class recruitment policies, retention practices, and training and mentoring.

United Rentals was selected in the award’s supplier category for its commitment to hiring and developing a diverse and talented workforce as well as creating an inclusive, respectful and safe work environment. Award winners were chosen by a panel of diverse industry partner associations that share ABC’s commitment to grow and deliver value to a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce.

“At the heart of United Rentals is an inclusive culture, with a long history of welcoming employees of different identities, backgrounds and perspectives,” said Joli Gross, Senior Vice President – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “Having a diverse team makes us a stronger partner for our customers, communities and employees as we work united to build a better future together.”

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are core values at United Rentals. The company strives to foster an environment that allows individuals from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to thrive. These principles have a far-reaching effect on recruitment and employee engagement at United Rentals. In addition to fostering diversity and inclusion in its workplace, United Rentals actively promotes these values in its supplier programs and other business partnerships and strives to lead by example. For more information on employment opportunities, visit the United Rentals Careers website.