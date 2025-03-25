United Rentals selected as one of America’s best managed companies in 2025

United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, announced it was named to The 250 Best-Managed Companies list by the Wall Street Journal.

The ranking was developed by the Drucker Institute based on its holistic model for measuring corporate management effectiveness, which reviews performance across key business drivers.

The 250 Best-Managed Companies list, published annually since 2017, is one of the industry’s most prestigious corporate management awards. To determine the rankings, the Drucker Institute evaluated U.S. publicly traded companies on 35 corporate performance indicators using data inputs from third-party providers. The research included a new metric of a “digital positioning score,” which looked at a company’s activity, as compared to industry peers, across online search, website traffic, social media and its apps.

“This recognition as an industry leader is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team to be the best rental partner for our customers,” said Matthew Flannery, president and chief executive officer, United Rentals. “We have a relentless commitment to helping our customers safely build a better and stronger future, while also providing long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Information on career opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.