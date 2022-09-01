United Rentals releases annual responsibility report

United Rentals Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, announced the release of its 10th Corporate Responsibility Report documenting progress in 2021.

Using the theme, “Work United: Building a Sustainable Future Together,” the report covers major aspects of the company’s corporate responsibility framework in three areas: environmental stewardship, social impact and governance and ethics.

Among the 2021 highlights in the report are: a 17-percent year-over-year reduction in United Rentals’ already low U.S. OSHA recordable incident rate; 31.3 percent of sales and management roles held by diverse employees; approximately $1 billion spent with diverse suppliers; and a nine-percent reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations, toward a 35-percent reduction target by 2030.

Matthew Flannery, CEO of United Rentals, said, “We’re pleased to share our 2021 progress on ESG initiatives in our latest Corporate Responsibility Report. While there’s still work to be done, we’re moving closer to our goals for diversity, climate action and other key areas aligned with our values. We’re a better company today because we work united in collaboration with all our stakeholders.”

Additionally, United Rentals announced a new data-driven solution in its cloud-based Total Control fleet management platform that helps to provide information customers can use as part of their programs to monitor and manage their environmental impact. With Total Control Emissions Tracking, companies can create estimated greenhouse gas and engine emissions reports based on the rental equipment they use, which could help advance their sustainability strategies.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (844) 873- 4948.