United Rentals releases 2022 corporate responsibility report

United Rentals recently released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, which showcases the company's dedication to sustainability, culture and governance and includes important updates from 2022 and 2023.

The report highlights the company's progress in sustainability both in its operations and in customer offerings. Notably, 31% of the company's rental fleet consists of electric or hybrid equipment. Additionally, United Rentals introduced an industry-first emissions tracking tool on its Total Control® platform, helping customers track their sustainability performance. United Rentals, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, welcomed a record 8,000 new team members in 2022. The company's dedication to diversity and welcoming new employees to the 1UR™ culture yielded positive results, increasing diversity in sales and management positions and improving on an already strong retention rate despite a challenging labor market. The company also maintained its best-in-class safety rating while reducing its already low U.S. total recordable incident rate.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.