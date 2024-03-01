United Rentals recognized for veteran hiring, career development

United Rentals has been recognized for its achievements in veteran hiring and career development.

The recognition includes:

2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, from the U.S. Department of Labor. United Rentals "demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of values veterans bring to the workplace."

2024 Military Friendly® Employer, Gold, is designated for employers setting an example with military and veteran programs and initiatives in hiring, retention and career advancement.

2023 Military Times Best For Vets highlights efforts to recruit, retain and develop current and former service members and support military spouses and caregivers.

