United Rentals recognized for veteran hiring, career development

United Rentals has been recognized for its achievements in veteran hiring and career development.
The recognition includes:
- 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, from the U.S. Department of Labor. United Rentals "demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of values veterans bring to the workplace."
- 2024 Military Friendly® Employer, Gold, is designated for employers setting an example with military and veteran programs and initiatives in hiring, retention and career advancement.
- 2023 Military Times Best For Vets highlights efforts to recruit, retain and develop current and former service members and support military spouses and caregivers.
