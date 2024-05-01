United Rentals outlines roadmap to low- and zero-emission jobsites

United Rentals recently outlined ways companies can implement sustainable business practices that reduce equipment GHG emissions while maintaining jobsite productivity and safety.

United Rentals released a white paper, "Roadmap to Low-Emission and Zero-Emission Jobsites," which shares four practical steps to reduce emissions and the tools and equipment to make sustainability strategies a reality on the jobsite.

These practices employ digital tools to guide fleet sustainability decisions and greener equipment options that help construction and industrial companies reach lower emission targets without erasing profit margins. According to United Rentals, four initiatives companies can take to make their jobsites more sustainable include identifying the biggest improvement opportunities, embracing power generation alternatives, leveraging battery energy storage and incorporating electric or hybrid equipment.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.