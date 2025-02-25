United Rentals outlines innovative solutions to maximize performance on the worksite

United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, outlined steps construction, industrial and manufacturing companies can take to improve worksite performance by connecting people and equipment through data.

The approach provides innovative, yet practical, ways companies can link nearly every part of a worksite - from the perimeter gate to the back office - to increase safety, productivity and sustainability.

The white paper, Worksite Performance Solutions™, explores strategies to create connected worksites that deliver maximum performance.

“At United Rentals, our aspiration is to connect the worksite,” said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, United Rentals. “By jointly innovating with our customers, we are developing new ways to improve worksite safety, productivity and sustainability.”

The white paper discusses how Worksite Performance Solutions help companies drive improvements in three areas:

Safety . Busy, high-traffic worksites can be dangerous places, and Worksite Performance Solutions enable companies to increase safety and security in a number of ways. Site and equipment access linked to RFID-enabled badges help ensure safe and authorized operations from the worksite perimeter to individual machines.

. Busy, high-traffic worksites can be dangerous places, and Worksite Performance Solutions enable companies to increase safety and security in a number of ways. Site and equipment access linked to RFID-enabled badges help ensure safe and authorized operations from the worksite perimeter to individual machines. Productivity . The data behind a connected worksite provides valuable insights into worksite performance and opportunities to reduce equipment-related downtime. The cloud-based fleet management software, Total Control® and a suite of OnDemand technologies gives customers visibility and actionable insights that drive productivity.

. The data behind a connected worksite provides valuable insights into worksite performance and opportunities to reduce equipment-related downtime. The cloud-based fleet management software, Total Control® and a suite of OnDemand technologies gives customers visibility and actionable insights that drive productivity. Sustainability. Using data and innovative solutions, companies can identify practical ways to reduce costs and work toward sustainability goals. From alternative solutions that help save on fuel costs like battery energy storage systems, and solutions like environmental monitoring, customers can choose practical solutions that help them achieve business goals.

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,559 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 30 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province.

The company’s approximately 27,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $21.27 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.