United Rentals named one of best places to work at in 2023

STAMFORD, Conn. — United Rentals Inc. was selected for the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023.

Unlike other workplace awards, this award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.

“The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award reflects our passion for helping our people grow professionally and embrace a work-united approach to service, safety and sustainability,” said Craig Pintoff, executive VP and chief administrative officer of United Rentals. “Our culture is based on our corporate values and centers on mutual respect, job satisfaction, diversity and a shared responsibility to build a better future together.”

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.