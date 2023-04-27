United Rentals named one of America’s best-managed companies

United Rentals Inc. was included on the Wall Street Journal Management Top 250 list, developed by the Drucker Institute, which recognizes companies for “doing the right things well.”

The Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

The Management Top 250 is one of the most prestigious ranking efforts dedicated to measuring corporate effectiveness. The Drucker Institute, a unit of Claremont Graduate University, developed its holistic Top 250 company ranking based on the principles of its founder, Peter F. Drucker. To determine the final rankings, the Drucker Institute evaluated 902 publicly traded companies and analyzed 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources.

“This honor reflects the Work United™ focus by all of our employees at United Rentals and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Matt Flannery, CEO at United Rentals. “We are committed to advancing our service, safety and sustainability goals, while providing long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Over the last year, United Rentals has received numerous accolades, including the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, America’s Most Just Companies and America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023, as well as long-standing recognition as a Gold MilitaryFriendly Employer.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com or call (203) 327-0090.