United Rentals highlights equipment and training solutions that support jobsite safety

United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, highlighted equipment, access control and jobsite safety solutions that help contractors protect their crews and worksites. These tools, combined with expert-led training through United Academy®, support safer, more efficient operations across every phase of a project.

“Nothing is more important than the physical safety and mental wellbeing of workers,” said Teresa Kee, Vice President of Health and Safety, United Rentals. “Investing in safety enhances not only worker protection but also jobsite productivity, budgets and project timelines. Construction Safety Week is a valuable opportunity to explore how equipment solutions contribute to safer, more efficient worksites.”

Key Equipment Solutions for Safer Jobsites:

Equipment Access Management : Ignition keypad locks and RFID readers restrict equipment use to trained operators, improving accountability and reducing risks like rollovers or struck-by incidents. Cloud-based platforms manage operator credentials and access logs.

: Ignition keypad locks and RFID readers restrict equipment use to trained operators, improving accountability and reducing risks like rollovers or struck-by incidents. Cloud-based platforms manage operator credentials and access logs. Temporary Fencing & Smart Turnstiles : Temporary barriers clearly define jobsite perimeters and keep unauthorized personnel out. Smart turnstiles with badge access further secure entry points and track site access.

: Temporary barriers clearly define jobsite perimeters and keep unauthorized personnel out. Smart turnstiles with badge access further secure entry points and track site access. Ground Protection Mats : Access mats stabilize equipment and vehicles on muddy or uneven ground, minimizing tipping hazards and reducing trip risks caused by ruts.

: Access mats stabilize equipment and vehicles on muddy or uneven ground, minimizing tipping hazards and reducing trip risks caused by ruts. Jobsite Lighting : Portable LED lights and towable light towers improve visibility in low-light conditions, enhancing safety and craftsmanship. Storage containers with built-in lighting also improve safety during material retrieval.

: Portable LED lights and towable light towers improve visibility in low-light conditions, enhancing safety and craftsmanship. Storage containers with built-in lighting also improve safety during material retrieval. Heating & Cooling Solutions : Portable evaporative coolers and heaters protect workers from extreme temperatures, reducing risks of heat exhaustion or frostbite. Fabric shelters offer climate-controlled break areas on large jobsites.

: Portable evaporative coolers and heaters protect workers from extreme temperatures, reducing risks of heat exhaustion or frostbite. Fabric shelters offer climate-controlled break areas on large jobsites. Trench Safety Systems : Trench shields, shoring and sloping systems protect against trench collapses, one of construction’s most serious hazards. United Rentals provides engineered trench safety solutions compliant with OSHA standards.

: Trench shields, shoring and sloping systems protect against trench collapses, one of construction’s most serious hazards. United Rentals provides engineered trench safety solutions compliant with OSHA standards. Safety Training and Compliance: Team training and certifications are critical to safety operations. United Rentals offers a robust catalog of in-person, online and blended learning options through United Academy, helping crews meet regulatory and site-specific safety requirements.

United Rentals will continue the increased focus on safety throughout the month of May, ending at the Indianapolis 500 through a series of videos showcasing the shared commitment to precision, safety and teamwork across teams and motorsports.

For more information on equipment solutions that support jobsite safety, visit UnitedRentals.com.