United Rentals acquires mobile power generators

United Rentals Inc. has introduced JuiceBox mobile power generators to its equipment rental fleet.

The generators can be powered by safe and clean propane or natural gas, providing a low-emissions alternative to diesel machines to charge electric vehicles, tools and other equipment, advancing worksite electrification strategies.

United Rentals acquired the generators from Evergreen Mobile Power. They feature a much lower operating cost than diesel generators — up to 40%. The generators use propane, which produces 17% lower greenhouse gas emissions than diesel machines. With a compact footprint of 50 inches long, wide and high, the generators deliver instant power up to 20kW. They can be linked together to address higher power demands.

Applications for JuiceBox generators include construction worksites, emergency response, entertainment venues including concerts, festivals and sports events, telecommunications and many other markets looking to explore cleaner fuel power.

Additionally, United Rentals also announced the addition of all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic utility vehicles to its inventory. The company is expanding its partnership with Polaris Commercial, a division of Polaris, to include more all-electric utility vehicles that will help make job sites cleaner, more environmentally friendly and quieter — helping customers meet sustainability initiatives and reduce maintenance requirements.

"Polaris and United Rentals customers are very demanding of their utility vehicles — all our UTV customers expect the best from Polaris as the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation," said Jamie Juliano, director of Commercial Sales, North America, Polaris.

