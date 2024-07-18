United Academy® celebrates tenth anniversary of creating safer worksites through training solutions

United Rentals, Inc. has announced that United Academy - the company’s training arm - has marked its tenth anniversary.

United Academy is the industry’s largest training program, offering training courses and OSHA certifications to help customers develop a stronger, safer workforce.

United Academy has more than 100 full-time certified trainers and has trained over 730,000 people over the past decade. Classroom and blended learning training can be completed onsite at customer locations or at one of the 486 participating United Rentals locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Courses are also available online (eLearning and virtual setting), providing students with convenient 24/7 access to training. Many courses are available in Spanish and French in addition to English.

The United Academy course library includes equipment operator certification, fall protection, worksite safety, OSHA-required training, confined space entry, and competent person trenching and excavation. All courses are OSHA-compliant training, and aerial training complies with the 2020 ANSI update for operators. United Academy is an International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) affiliated training provider.

“Over its ten-year history, United Academy has consistently tailored training programs to evolve with the needs of customers,” said Francois-Xavier Huneault, Director, United Academy at United Rentals. “This focus has enabled us to build training services that are unmatched in the industry. Our programs align with our customers to deliver high-quality learning experiences so they have more productive, safer worksites.”

Companies can save time and money by storing and maintaining student training records and certifications through United Academy and making them easily accessible to students through personalized digital wallet cards and the United Rentals Mobile App™.