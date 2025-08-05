Turner Industries opens new operations facility in Salt Lake City, Utah

Turner Industries has opened a new operations facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, at 3096 Davis Drive.

This new office marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to clients and strategic growth in the region. The new Salt Lake City office will serve as a strategic hub, allowing Turner Industries to expand its turnkey industrial services, including rope access and nondestructive examination and inspections, to both new and existing clients. The facility will also support ongoing site and project operations while serving as a center for hiring and training initiatives, ultimately delivering greater value through increased efficiency and dedicated local resources.

“We are excited to officially open our doors in Salt Lake City,” said Stephen Toups, CEO of Turner Industries. “This new facility represents a natural progression of our long-standing presence in the Midcontinent Region. It allows us to further strengthen our partnerships, better respond to the unique needs of this market, and deliver even greater value to our clients by providing a permanent local presence and dedicated support.”