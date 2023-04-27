Turner Industries No. 1 on ABC’s 2023 Top Performers List

Turner Industries has once again been ranked No.1 on the ABC Top Performers list, which ranks its contractor members that build the country’s most enduring, innovative and high-quality construction projects, based by work hours.

“Earning the No. 1 rank on ABC’s 2023 Top Performers list is a true honor,” said Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups. “Our employees deserve all the credit because they are the ones who go to work every day with a ‘top performer’ mindset. We are privileged to be on this list with the best of the best in our industry as we work toward the same goal. As ABC’s top performers, we must continue to develop our current workforce, build the workforce of tomorrow, contribute to the communities where we operate and — above all — work safely.”

As an ABC Top Performer, Turner Industries demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. This means that the top-performing contractors are more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com or call (225) 300-8100.