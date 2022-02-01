Turner Industries-built PPG project receives ExxonMobil Global Projects President’s SSH&E Award

The president of ExxonMobil’s Global Projects, Jon Gibbs, recently announced the winners of the 2021 ExxonMobil Global Projects President’s Safety, Security, Health and Environment (SSH&E) Awards.

ExxonMobil’s Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG) in Baton Rouge was named one of the three winners in the large project category, and the only North American award recipient. As the general construction contractor of the PPG Project, Turner Industries has worked closely with ExxonMobil on the new polypropylene production unit.

“ExxonMobil’s PPG Growth Project has been a first-class project from the beginning, and we are honored to be a part of it. Congratulations to everyone involved in working smart, working safe and making this project a global winner,” said Turner Industries President and CEO Stephen Toups.