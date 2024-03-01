Turner Industries’ Capital Projects Group received The Construction Users Roundtable’s (CURT) Construction Industry Project Excellence award for work completed on the PVC Expansion project at Formosa in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

turner industries awarded for excellence best project

The award recognizes project teams that have achieved excellence in project delivery, and evaluates a project’s ability to add value, eliminate waste and increase overall excellence in safety, cost performance, schedule performance, quality and innovation.

Turner Industries’ Workforce Development department received an honorable mention through CURT’s Construction Industry Workforce Development Awards program, which gives national/international recognition to companies and organizations implementing effective recruitment and training programs that develop first-class craft workers and managers.

Turner was also recognized for work completed on ExxonMobil’s Polypropylene Growth Project in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a Best Project Award in the industrial/energy category through Engineering News Record Texas & Louisiana’s annual Best Project Awards program.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.