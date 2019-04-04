Tower Force helps The Wheelhouse

Tower Force recently loaned its facilities to volunteers from The Wheelhouse in Deer Park, Texas, for the use of fabricating bunk beds. These bunk beds will enable The Wheelhouse to serve more men recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Materials and bedding were bought through a generous donation by the Jon and Jacqueline Hodges Charitable Foundation.

Tower Force recently loaned its facilities to volunteers from The Wheelhouse in Deer Park, Texas, for the use of fabricating bunk beds.

For more information, visit www.thewheelhouseinc.com or call (281) 478-4488.