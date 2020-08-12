Total Safety receives 22 Safety Achievement awards from the American Fuels and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association

Total Safety, a leading global provider of integrated safety services, solutions, and equipment, has been awarded the 2019 Contractor Safety Achievement Award in 22 facilities throughout the US by the American Fuels and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM). The AFPM award recognizes contractor companies who consistently meet and exceed safety standard excellence in the US refining and petrochemical industry. Total Safety will be presented the award during the AFPM Summit in San Antonio, TX, August 25-27, 2020.

Criteria for award selection include contractors that work a minimum of 20,000 hours per year at a regular member facility and achieve a total recordable incident rate of 0.6 or less with no workplace-related fatalities. Since 2009, Total Safety has received more than 150 AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Awards.

“We are proud to receive these 22 Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the AFPM,” said George Ristevski, Chief Executive Officer for Total Safety. “Our employees take great pride in the company’s performance and work relentlessly protecting the health and safety of our clients. Our mission guides everything we do and is reflected in the way we show up each day to serve our clients; W3…to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide. This award goes to our nearly 3,000 employees.”

Client sites where Total Safety’s performance was recognized for the 2019 AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Award include: ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Marathon, Valero Refining, Dow Chemical, Phillips 66, PBF Energy, Chevron, Motiva and HollyFrontier.