Thompson Industrial Services relocates La Porte, Texas, facility

Thompson Industrial Services’ La Porte office has completed its relocation to a new, larger facility with increased potential for serving clients in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast service areas.

The office and warehouse at the new location each measure over 3,000 square feet in area, with a fenced-in lay down yard offering over 35,000 square feet of equipment storage. Thompson will use this additional space to house hydroblasting, tank cleaning, wet and dry vacuuming, vapor recovery equipment and other units for quick, convenient deployment to client plants in the region.

In the office area of the new facility, technology upgrades and enhanced meeting spaces make it easier for Thompson to conduct both internal and client-facing events, whether in-person or by way of virtual conferencing. The greater opportunities for sales meetings, in-depth communication with clients in the region and long-range strategic planning will play a large part in Thompson’s ongoing expansion in the Houston region.

