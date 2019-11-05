Thermbond products included in UOP refractory specifications

After more than 15 years of proven field performance, Thermbond Refractory Solutions' products are now included in the latest revision of the UOP Refractory Standard Specifications for pressure vessel equipment. These standards include UOP Specification 3-25-8 for abrasion-resistant linings, 3-24-7 for vibracast linings and 3-22-10 for gunned refractory linings.

UOP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honeywell and a worldwide leader in FCCU technology, as well as many other fired process heaters, stacks and related equipment.

"We are excited about the opportunity to introduce the value of Thermbond technology to minimize downtime, improve operating efficiency and provide superior performance to refineries worldwide that utilize UOP-licensed FCCU technology," said Ted Hagberg, vice president of business development for Stellar Materials.

For more information, visit www.thermbond.com or call (561) 330-9300.