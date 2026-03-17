Turning U.S. Landfills into Baseload Power: The Shaw Group and Kore Infrastructure Announce Collaboration

The Shaw Group has announced it will partner with Kore Infrastructure, a non-combustion, modular power platform converting feedstock diverted from landfills into clean electrons at gigawatt scale to accelerate the deployment of distributed power generation across the United States.

Together, The Shaw Group and Kore Infrastructure are advancing a scalable approach designed to bring new baseload capacity online efficiently and affordably across the United States. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on disciplined execution and infrastructure built for long-term reliability.

As power demand accelerates, available generation capacity has become the primary constraint in many regions. Kore Infrastructure is responding by activating landfills as virtual power plants, unlocking new distributed supply in constrained markets.

The Shaw Group will provide engineering and project delivery services, including modular fabrication, installation, and commissioning support, for Kore’s landfill-based power projects across the United States. For Kore, the collaboration expands its engineering and project-delivery capabilities as the company advances plans to generate up to 1 gigawatt of dispatchable power from U.S. landfill sites by 2030.

“Kore Infrastructure’s platform represents the type of energy infrastructure the market needs right now: dispatchable power delivered quickly, affordably, and at scale,” said Mike Childers, Vice Chairman of The Shaw Group, “Their modular approach aligns with Shaw’s strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and project delivery. We’re proud to support Kore as they bring new baseload capacity online across the United States at a critical time.”

“Landfills are the next power plants,” said Cornelius Shields, Founder and CEO of Kore Infrastructure. “Across every region of the country, untapped generation capacity sits beneath our feet. By deploying standardized modular systems, we can convert organics at every landfill in the nation into clean baseload power. Partnering with Shaw adds the engineering and manufacturing depth needed to deliver these projects with discipline and precision.”