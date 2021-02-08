The Coating Society of Houston restores famous city landmark

Pasadena city officials and many community members gathered on December 19, 2020 at the American Legion Post 521 in Pasadena, TX for the unveiling of the newly restored F4D fighter jet. This historic landmark has, for decades, served as a monument to missing and unaccounted for military personnel.

Post 521 received the McDonnell Douglas jet from the Air Force Reclamation Center in 1984 and dedicated it to POW/MIAs from past wars and conflicts involving the United States. It has been a revered landmark for the City of Pasadena, TX ever since.

When the jet’s age began to show after more than three decades of sitting outside in harsh weather conditions, the post reached out and asked the Coating Society of Houston for assistance in refurbishing it. The Coating Society of the Houston Area quickly accepted the opportunity to be part of this restoration project in honor of our veterans and to help serve our community. “In just three short weeks members of our organization worked hard to blast, prime, and recoat this historic piece” said Pete Mitchell and Joe King, the head coordinators of this project.

Many great companies that help make up the Coating Society of Houston were a part of making this project a success. Here are just a few of our members who contributed time, financial donations, crews of workers, and lots of hard work to make this fighter jet look brand new again. We all appreciate the opportunity to give back to our veterans, the city that helps provide jobs for our industry and to help keep these wonderful city's landmarks looking their best. If you would like more information on the Coating Society and to learn about who we are and what we do, please visit our website at: coatingsocietyofhouston.org.