The Amlon Group releases 2025 sustainability report

The Amlon Group is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's continued progress in delivering measurable environmental outcomes, strengthening its safety culture, and deepening its commitment to its people, customers and communities.

The report covers the period from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, and was independently reviewed by Aeterra, LLC using established industry frameworks and best practices.

The 2025 report reflects a year of disciplined growth and operational advancement. Amlon expanded its workforce, earned significant recognition for safety and workplace culture, and continued to deliver the sustainable waste management solutions at the core of its mission.

2025 Highlights include:

Managing over 168 million pounds of materials, recycling 54.9 million pounds of metals, 9.4 million pounds of oil, and 82.9 million pounds of water — reducing the weight of waste going to landfills by 50.3%

Processing 9 million pounds of medical and pharmaceutical waste through environmentally responsible treatment methods

Achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.95 — well below the hazardous waste treatment industry average of 2.2 — while logging 4,583.5 safety training hours, a 58% increase over the prior year

Earning the 2025 Texas Mutual Platinum Safety Award at its Longview facility, placing Amlon among the top 0.27% of more than 76,000 policyholders statewide

Receiving the 2025 ESG Innovator Award from Avetta, recognizing Amlon's forward-thinking approach to environmental, social, and governance practices

Growing the workforce to approximately 187 employees, a 14.7% increase over the prior year, and earning Great Place to Work® certification in September 2025 — an honor determined entirely by employee feedback

Establishing baseline Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions data across all facilities, enabling measurable progress tracking as the company continues to grow

Maintaining a "Low Risk" rating for Environmental Compliance and Governance from independent third-party assessment

"This report reflects where we are as a company, but more importantly, it reflects what our team shows up to do every day," said Mark Wayne, CEO of The Amlon Group." Our vision has never been complicated: a cleaner future made possible by delivering sustainable industrial waste solutions. In 2025, we demonstrated that safety, environmental performance, and growth are not competing priorities — they reinforce each other. I'm proud of what this team has built, and I'm confident about what comes next."

The 2025 Sustainability Report is organized around Amlon's six core values — Safety, Transparency, Responsibility, Ingenuity, Value, and Expertise — and demonstrates how those values shape the company's approach to ESG at every level of operations. From environmental compliance and hazardous waste management to community engagement and human capital development, the report provides a comprehensive view of Amlon's performance and the progress it is committed to sustaining.

Stakeholders are invited to explore the full 2025 Sustainability Report at www.amlongroup.com.