The Amlon Group receives Texas Mutual Platinum Safety Award, joining top 0.27% of policyholders

The Amlon Group, a provider of sustainable waste management and environmental solutions serving the Gulf Coast industrial sector, has been named a recipient of the Texas Mutual Platinum Safety Award.

The recognition places Amlon among just 200 companies selected from more than 76,000 Texas Mutual policyholders—the top 0.27% of insured businesses in the state.

The Platinum Safety Award honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional workplace safety practices, implement organized safety plans, and effectively manage workers' compensation losses. Recipients must show that employee safety is a core organizational value embedded throughout their operations.

"This recognition reflects our team's daily commitment to protecting one another while handling complex industrial and hazardous waste streams," said Mark Wayne, CEO of The Amlon Group. "In our line of work—processing liquid waste, reclaiming metals, and managing hazardous materials—safety isn't optional. It's the foundation of everything we do."

The Amlon Group operates facilities across Texas, including locations in Plano, Baytown, and the Golden Triangle region, as well as Port Allen, Louisiana. The company serves refineries, chemical plants, oil and gas producers, and manufacturing operations with services including industrial wastewater treatment, thermal desorption processing, catalyst recycling, medical waste management, and oil-bearing material recovery.

The Texas Mutual Platinum Safety Award is part of the "Work Safe, Texas" program, designed to promote workplace safety across the state's diverse industries.