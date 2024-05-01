TF Companies helps Targa export facility expand capacity

TF Company’s Tower Force superintendent David Guzman and team recently finished a turnaround at the Targa Galena Park Marine Terminal near Houston that helped the plant reach its production goal.

Expand From left are David Guzman, Tower Force superintendent, Thomas Miller, maintenance technician with Targa and Whitney Strickland, CEO of TF Companies.

The liquid ethylene propane flow rate was increased from 15k b/d to 17k b/d. The turnaround was done with zero incidents and within the allotted schedule required. This is one of several turnarounds performed by Guzman and his team at this plant.

Targa’s international export assets include its facilities at both Mont Belvieu, Texas, and the Galena Park Marine Terminal, which have the capability to load propane, butanes and international grade low ethane propane. The facilities have an effective export capacity of up to 13.5 million bls/month. Targa has the capability to load VLGC vessels, alongside small- and medium-sized export vessels.

For more information, visit tf-companies.com.