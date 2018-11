inoLECT will host 2018 NFPA 70E Electrical Safety in the Workplace training classes. The material presented will be derived from the latest 2018 standards version and cover a range of topics. Classes will take place the week of March 4, 2019, at inoLECT’s office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Exact times and pricing are still to be determined.

For more information, visit www. inolect.com or call (844) inoLECT [466-5328].