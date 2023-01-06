Tellepsen Industrial awarded contract for turbine installation

Tellepsen Industrial announced recently it has been awarded a contract by Thermal Energy Corporation (TECO) as the Construction Manager at Risk contractor for the installation of an LM6000 gas turbine and associated components at the Texas Medical Center TECO plant.

This project will include site work, relocation of existing utilities, piping and tie-in to the existing system, as well as installation of additional gas turbine equipment and a selective catalyst reduction system.

This project will deliver additional reliability to stay operable, providing a steady supply of chilled water and steam to mission-critical institutions. After completion of the construction works, Tellepsen will also assist with the start-up and performance testing of the newly installed equipment.

“Tellepsen Industrial is proud to partner with TECO and supports the incredible work they do for our communities,” said Mark Parsons, Tellepsen Industrial president and CEO. “We’re excited to be part of the team delivering this critical project that will help TECO remain a reliable power supply to the many critical facilities it supports.”

