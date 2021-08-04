TEAM Services announces transfer of leadership

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our industry for the past 48 years and most especially over the past 14 years as President and CEO of Team Services, LLC. Effective July 31, I have transferred all membership interest of my company to my two sons in laws who have worked at TS for several years and their wives (my daughters).

Brian Richard and Derek Freemen will continue to serve in their present roles as CFO and COO respectively and will also serve on the newly formed TS Board. Their wives, Katie Fletcher Freeman and Vanessa Fletcher Richard join TEAM with technical expertise from the health services sector and will also serve on TEAM’s Board.

This transition fulfills a commitment I made to our employees years ago “to maintain Team Services as a family run business for the long term.” Although I will no longer oversee day to day operations, I will continue to serve as TEAM’s Board Chairman with a focus on TEAM culture, industry advocacy and will participate in evaluating future growth opportunities for our company.

Feel free to contact me at any time and I look forward to seeing you in person soon.