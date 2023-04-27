Team awarded NASA grant to design lunar oxygen pipeline

Wood and Lunar Resources have been awarded a grant by NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program to lead a design study on the Lunar South Pole Oxygen Pipeline (L-SPoP).

For this project, the team will undertake an end-to-end system-level design study of the L-SPoP, a pipeline at the South Pole of the moon which would transport gaseous oxygen from an extraction site to a proposed future lunar base.

“To bring our pipeline expertise to the lunar surface is incredibly exciting for us, from both the potential impact this pipeline could have on lunar development and the technical challenges we must solve to implement a project this advanced,” said Mark Netzel, VP, onshore for Wood’s projects business.

