Expand Teadit opens new facility in India

Teadit is proud to announce the opening of it's brand-new facility in Vadodara, India.

To mark this milestone, Teadit’s Annual Distributor Event, Our Partnership in Success, was held in celebration of the official launch.

The two-day event brought together Teadit’s key distributors, partners, and staff members, along with leadership from across the globe. In addition to the more than 30 distributors in attendance were Chris Day, COO; Frank Weber, CEO; and Andre Davanzo, Global Director of Business Development. Representing our local leadership team were Harsh Jain, Managing Director; Rajesh Baviskar, Commercial Director; and Rafael Tomazini, Operations Director, joined by several members of Teadit’s Sales and Engineering teams.

The Gala Dinner, the highlight of Day One, served as an ideal platform for the global leadership team, local staff, and distributors to connect. The evening offered a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships while discussing future plans centered on the new facility.

Day Two featured several key presentations, including a Business Overview and a New Plant Overview, which was immediately followed by an exclusive first look at the facility.

The program continued with presentations on sales strategy, product information, and training, followed by insightful market overviews. Attendees then heard a global marketing update designed to further support Teadit distributors. The daytime sessions culminated in the official plant inauguration, celebrated with vibrant traditional Gujarati music and dance.

The evening concluded with a memorable Awards Ceremony, where Teadit honoured distributors for their outstanding support and partnership. The celebration was followed by an inspiring closing address from Chris Day, who remarked, “Teadit is a global company, with capabilities all around the world. We are here to serve the local market, and I look forward to doing so with the addition of this facility.”

Teadit thanks all of our partners and team members who made the grand opening of our facility, and our annual event, a huge success