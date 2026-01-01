Teadit celebrates grand opening of new facility in India

Teadit® marked the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Vadodara, India, with its Annual Distributor Event, Our Partnership in Success.

The two day celebration brought together more than 30 distributors, key partners and Teadit team members from around the world. The event began with a gala dinner that united Teadit’s global and local teams in celebration of shared growth and future collaboration. The following day featured business updates, sales strategy sessions and a first look at the new plant, culminating in a lively inauguration ceremony highlighted by traditional Gujarati music and dance.

