Sulzer gains 2023 top employer recognition in multiple countries

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — Sulzer was recently named a 2023 top employer in Brazil, China, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S., demonstrating its commitment to the best HR policy and people practices globally.

The Top Employers Institute surveyed five key countries for Sulzer, also rating and independently auditing them against an international standard. Sulzer scored an average of 85% across the board, with an exemplary 95% in sustainability.

“We strive to make a difference at Sulzer, and we empower our employees to do so,” said Executive President Suzanne Thoma. “We are committed to do every- thing we can to offer our employees a safe, inclusive and meaningful work environment in which we can thrive.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “This year’s top employers have shown they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

