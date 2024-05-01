Sulzer expands Top Employer 2024 network to 6 countries

Sulzer adds Germany to its group of designated Top Employer 2024 countries, now including Brazil, China, Germany, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

These designations demonstrate Sulzer’s commitment to best people practices globally. The Top Employers Institute surveys and independently audits companies seeking Top Employer recognition, rating them against the top international standard in several categories.

Aimed at ensuring and rewarding high employer standards, the Top Employers Institute audits and rates applicant companies in HR disciplines such as people, strategy, work environment, learning, well-being, sustainability, diversity, inclusion and more. Through sustained strong performance, particularly in employee engagement, development and sustainability, Sulzer earned recertification for its existing five Top Employer country recipients, adding Germany to its list of recipients for 2024.

For more information, visit sulzer.com.