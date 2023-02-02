To begin our 25th anniversary year, STEPUP scaffold officially opens a new manufacturing facility in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

This will be the realization of a project which began 3 years earlier when the company began looking at nearshoring. They wanted to shorten the lead time for clients to receive scaffolding. STEPUP is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of scaffolding in the world.

STEPUP Scaffold to open the largest scaffold factory in South America improving the logistic supply chain channel for clients

The Free Trade Zone in Barranquilla was selected after considering several locations and consulting with ProBarranquilla, a non-profit organization that works to financially develop Barranquilla and the Colombian Atlantic Coast Region. The proximity of raw materials, such as steel, and access to quality export facilities make Barranquilla and ideal location for the largest scaffold factory in South America.

Production began in December 2022 with an initial output of 100 tons of scaffolding per month. Later this year that capacity will increase to 700 tons per month. Approximately 90% of the production will be for the North and South America with the balance destined for European markets.

The Free Trade Agreement between the United States and Colombia allows for lower cost production, which will translate into better value for scaffold buyers. Additionally, the geographic location in the center of the Americas, the availability of a competent labor force, and stability of relationships with other countries made Colombia and ideal location.

The factory currently employs approximately 80 employees with plans to expand as production increases. The facility also utilizes the most modern, state-of-the-art, multi-bay, robotic welding equipment.

The project was headed up by David Gasull. With regards to selecting a location for the factory, Mr. Gasull said, "It was important to find a city that was able to serve our markets with products easily and in a timely manner. Barranquilla has excellent access to air, land, and maritime distribution channels. Plus, given the local network of suppliers, freight competitiveness, export convenience, and ProBarranquilla's support throughout the process, it was our best option."

For more information, go to www.stepupscaffold.com.