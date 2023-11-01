STARCON's Chevron Phillips Chemical team wins third consecutive Excellence in Construction Award

STARCON has announced that its team at Chevron Phillips Chemical in Baytown, Texas, has secured the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston's Excellence in Construction Award for the third year in a row.

This achievement underscores STARCON's commitment to construction excellence and their strong partnership with client CPChem. The news was shared on social media, emphasizing the team's dedication to delivering quality construction projects and setting industry standards.

For more information, visit cianbro.com/starcon.