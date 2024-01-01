Starcon wins third ABC Excellence in Construction Award

Starcon International’s embedded team at CPChem’s Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas, was recently awarded the ABC of Greater Houston’s Excellence in Construction Award for the third consecutive year.

The Excellence in Construction Awards, established in 2000, recognizes outstanding projects in the commercial and industrial construction industry. Members in good standing have the opportunity to submit completed projects into the formal competition.

Founded in 1983, Starcon International is a privately held, full-service contractor offering comprehensive industrial and mechanical services in the refining, chemical, natural gas processing and food and beverage industries.

