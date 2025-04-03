SPIR STAR Ltd. marks 30th anniversary

SPIR STAR® Ltd. announces its 30th anniversary beginning May 19, 2025, as a provider of specialty high pressure hose products to the Waterblast, Oil & Gas, Hydraulic, Hydrogen and Automotive industries.

SPIR STAR® manufactures high pressure hoses, adapters, valves and quick disconnects with working pressures up to 60,000 psi.

From humble beginnings in 1981 as part of PAPUREX GmbH in Mörlenbach, Germany, the company manufactured its ultra-high-pressure hoses using special machinery it had designed and built itself. The hoses were sold under the brand name of SPIR STAR®. Production grew so rapidly that in 1989, the division of thermoplastic ultra-high-pressure hose production known today as SPIR STAR® AG was spun off completely. By 1995, SPIR STAR® Ltd. was established and began its U.S. operation in Houston, Texas.

Since its inception in 1995, the company has had a mission to provide innovative high-pressure fluid control solutions with outstanding quality and customer service that exceeds industry standards. Now in its thirtieth year, SPIR STAR® Ltd. has grown to include authorized assembly centers in Louisiana, several across Canada, Mexico and Brazil. These strategically placed partners ensure that our founding “customer first” principles extend globally. Company President, Joseph Derzapf remarked: “Our strategy and model has always been to invest in the development and retention of dedicated, experienced employees and partners which is the key to providing quality products and the best service in the industry.

Over the past 30 years, SPIR STAR® Ltd. has been successful in maintaining positive and long-standing relationships with its customers. The company has gradually expanded its product line by responding to the needs of customers and trends in the industry to include valves, fittings, quick disconnects and adapters, and offering stainless steel tubing. “Since starting our company, and still today, we fully realize the importance of listening to our customers, determining their needs and most importantly, responding in ways that enhance service, and drive new product development and innovation in the industry” says Jerry Carter, Vice President and CCO. Future endeavors for the company will largely depend on the needs of its customers, following a recipe for success that has served SPIR STAR® Ltd. well for many years.