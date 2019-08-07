SPIR STAR AG reaches final round of economic excellence competition

SPIR STAR AG has reached the final jury round of the 25th nationwide competition for the "Grand Prix of the middle class in 2019," given by the Oskar Patzelt Foundation. The nonprofit foundation exists to promote corporate responsibility, a culture of self-employment and the success of committed entrepreneurs. Prize winners will be announced in September.

From left, Business Relations' Gertrud Hilser, SPIR STARG AG's Rainer Schmitt and Ruben de Graaf, and Business Relations' Josef Stumpt celecrate SPIR STAR AG having reached the final jury round of the 25th nationwide competition for the "Grand Prix of the middle class in 2019" given by the Oskar Patzelt Foundation.

Competitors are judged not only on business criteria but also on their impact to their communities and society at large. All the following criteria must be met:

Corporate social responsibility through job creation and training.

Research and development through innovation and modernization.

Sustainability through the overall development of the company.

Commitment in the region.

Service and customer proximity and marketing.

For more information, visit www.spirstar.com or www.spirstarvalves.com, or call (281) 664-7800.