SPIR STAR achieves new ISO certification

For years, SPIR STAR has maintained compliance and certification to ISO 9001:2015, which provides a framework for products and services that consistently meet expectations for quality in the most effective way possible.

Recently, the company updated its certification by transitioning to the new ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety standard, from the previous OHSAS 18001:2007 health and safety standard to which SPIR STAR has long maintained certification.

By updating its certification to the newest standard, SPIR STAR reflects its commitment to on-time delivery of quality products at a competitive price to its customers.

For more information, visit www.spirstarusa.com or call (800) 890-7827.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram