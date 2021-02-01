SPIR STAR achieves new ISO certification

For years, SPIR STAR has maintained compliance and certification to ISO 9001:2015, which provides a framework for products and services that consistently meet expectations for quality in the most effective way possible.

Spir Star

Recently, the company updated its certification by transitioning to the new ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety standard, from the previous OHSAS 18001:2007 health and safety standard to which SPIR STAR has long maintained certification.

By updating its certification to the newest standard, SPIR STAR reflects its commitment to on-time delivery of quality products at a competitive price to its customers.

For more information, visit www.spirstarusa.com or call (800) 890-7827.