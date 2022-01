A gauntlet of fun was thrown down to Sparkling Clear's Sales team as to who would top the scales for a nearing award-winning month.

The prize would be a visit from Kaptain Sparkle who would wash and detail the winner's truck whilst at work.

Danny Roznovsky of their Houston Office, accepted the challenge and took it far and beyond, setting the all time record month of November in Sparkling Clears' 37 Years of business.