Sparkling Clear Industries celebrates 40 years of partnership with Knight Corporation

For 40 years — as long as Sparkling Clear Industries has been in business — we’ve proudly supplied high-quality filter bags from Knight Corporation.

On Tuesday, we were honored to receive a special plaque from Geoff Knight, recognizing Sparkling Clear Industries as Knight Corporation’s Premier Houston Distributor for four decades.

Knight Corporation’s commitment to dependable products and consistent quality aligns directly with our own promise to customers: We’ve Got You Covered. Together, we’ve helped facilities stay online, reduce downtime, and maintain safe, efficient operations.

We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with Knight Corporation and look forward to continuing this trusted partnership for many years to come!