Setting a new benchmark: 2,500 active weld zones across multiple peak-volume days, delivered by one exceptional team

https://www.superheat.com/contactus/During this fall turnaround season, Superheat achieved an incredible milestone, surpassing 2,500 active weld zones on multiple peak-volume days. This marks the highest service week in Superheat history and highlights the expertise of their people and the coordinated management of their equipment across every division.

This accomplishment reflects their focus on preparation, communication, and consistent execution from start to finish. With strategic improvements, strong alignment between their Field Operations and SmartCenter personnel, and expanded use of digital tools, every group contributed to safe and efficient performance from planning through delivery.

To put the scale of this achievement into perspective:

• More than 2,500 active weld zones were delivered for multiple days • Supported by roughly 1,667 Superheat SmartPak™ units • Powered by 417 machines at peak, each averaging 6 zones per console • Delivered by over 360 Superheat field professionals and 35 SmartCenter employees globally at peak

Superheat would like to extend a sincere thank you to all team members whose hard work made this achievement possible.

