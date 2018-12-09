Satellite Shelters opens new Channahon, Illinois, location

Satellite Shelters recently celebrated the grand opening of its new branch office and yard services location in Channahon, Illinois, which will serve the Chicago market for many years to come. This is one of the newest locations for Satellite and replaces the Lockport and DeKalb, Illinois, locations. Satellite’s employees are excited to be in a new, upgraded facility that will serve their customers in Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana and Eastern Wisconsin.

Satellite Shelter's new Channohon, Illinois grand opening.

This new, consolidated location will allow for streamlined processes and features a state-of-the-art 8,000-square-foot service center that will keep yard and service employees out of the weather. Multiple units can be housed in the new service center, resulting in increased productivity for getting units ready to go for customers.

For more information, visit www.satelliteco.com or call (800) 453-1299.