San Jacinto College wins national award for outstanding STEM education

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the Siemens Foundation have awarded San Jacinto College with the Excellence and Equity in Community College STEM Award for the College’s associate degree nursing and process technology programs.

Eight winning programs from seven community colleges across the country are receiving this award for providing outstanding preparation for high-demand jobs in advanced manufacturing, energy, health care, and information technology. Additionally, these community college programs are also being nationally recognized for their intentional outreach and support of diverse populations that typically are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. San Jacinto College is the only institution to receive the award for two programs.

Each winning program will receive $50,000, with half of the funds allocated for program development and the other half allocated as scholarships for outstanding students, known as Siemens Technical Scholars.“San Jacinto College utilizes a holistic approach for equity in access and success to ensure that all students have an opportunity to earn a higher education credential,” said Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer. “We are incredibly thankful and grateful to the Aspen Institute and the Siemens Foundation for this award, and for recognizing San Jacinto College faculty and staff for the important work they do every day to ensure our students succeed.”