S&P Global Platts Global Energy awards now accepting nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, which recognize corporate and individual achievements in nineteen Award categories. The awards program, often described as "the Oscars of Energy," in accordance with eased Covid-19 restrictions in the U.S. will be held in-person this year at Cipriani Wall Street, New York, NY.

For more than 20 years, the Global Energy Awards program has honored hundreds of companies and individuals representing the best in the energy industry. In addition to the traditional Awards of Excellence in the Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, LNG, and Power sectors, the program increasingly includes recognition of accomplishments in philanthropic and environmental areas.

"The program's ongoing aim is to celebrate leadership, innovation, technological advancements and the industry's commitment to securing a sustainable energy future for generations to come and boldly meeting challenges as they arise," said Patricia Piech, head of Events & Strategic Media, Americas and Producer of Platts Global Energy Awards, said: To better reflect the social and other transitions underway, we're proud to announce that we've evolved, grown or redefined several awards categories this year."

Awards categories with additional or evolved criteria include the following:

Corporate Social Responsibility has become Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign of the Year, to showcase the organization that has influentially, best-served local communities and promoted active employee engagement

Sustained Excellence – Green Initiative has become the Energy Consumer Sustainability Award – to better reflect the energy "end user"

Energy Transition Award, begun in 2018 and bestowed by S&P Global Trucost - which like Platts is a company of S&P Global - has now refocused to climate and the electric power sector, to become Climate Leader Award – Power. Nominations will not be accepted for this category. Rather, the winner will be determined by S&P Global Sustainable1's* review of public disclosures by global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index, captured by the Trucost annual research engagement program

Also this year, among the Global Energy Award's Industry Leadership categories, the Energy Consumer Sustainability Award will spotlight organizations that have established sustained and robust commitments to energy efficiency

The popular, traditional Awards, such as Chief Executive of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; Deal of the Year; Grid Edge Technology; Rising Star Company and Individual, and Projects of the Year in construction, engineering solutions, emerging technology, and commercial technology, remain staples of the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards program.

Any company doing business in, or in close association with, the energy industry is eligible for nomination. Companies may self-nominate or an energy company's clients, vendors, advisors, or other industry associates, may submit nominations. To submit a nomination, learn more about the award categories, and/or to access a complete listing of past winners and photos, visit the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards website.

Finalists will be announced September 23, 2021, by press release and via the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards website.

The winners will be announced at the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday, December 9, 2021.